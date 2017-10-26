FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newmont Mining Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
October 26, 2017 / 11:22 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Newmont Mining Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.86 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Newmont mining corp - boddington and phoenix are expected to produce between 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes of copper in 2017‍​

* Newmont mining corp qtrly ‍ attributable gold production is produced 1.3 million ounces of gold, up seven percent from prior year quarter​

* Newmont mining corp - 2017 aisc guidance for copper remains between $1.85 and $2.05 per pound‍​

* Newmont mining corp qtrly ‍ gold all-in sustaining costs is reported aisc of $943 per ounce​

* Newmont mining corp - capital guidance for 2017 is unchanged between $890 and $990 million

* Newmont mining corp - sustaining capital outlook for 2017 is unchanged between $575 and $675 million

* Newmont mining corp - average realized price for gold was 4 percent lower at $1,276 per ounce for quarter compared to $1,329 in prior year quarter​

* Newmont mining corp qtrly ‍ attributable copper production from phoenix and boddington was 12,000 tonnes compared to 15,000 tonnes in prior year quarter​

* Newmont mining corp - 2017 ‍attributable gold production guidance is unchanged​

* Newmont mining corp - first production at quecher main is expected in early 2019 with commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2019‍​

* Newmont mining corp qtrly ‍copper aisc improved 36 percent to $1.65 per pound on improved unit cas​

* Newmont mining corp - first production at twin underground was achieved in august 2017 with commercial production expected mid-2018

* Newmont mining corp - ‍total gold aisc guidance for 2017 is unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

