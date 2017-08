July 17 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp

* Announced it retired $575 million of principal under its 1.625 pct convertible senior notes due July 15, 2017

* Next tranche of debt due is $626 million of 5.125 pct senior notes due on October 1, 2019