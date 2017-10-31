BRIEF-Newpark Resources to buy Mats Service Business for $75 mln

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Newpark Resources Inc

* Newpark Resources announces agreement to purchase Mats Service Business

* Company expects acquisition to be accretive to Newpark earnings in 2018​

* Deal for approximately $75 million​

* Cash consideration will be funded through borrowings on Newpark’s revolving credit facility​

* Company expects acquisition to be accretive to Newpark earnings in 2018​

* Entered into definitive agreements to acquire substantially all of assets, operations, and employees of well service group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: