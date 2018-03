BRIEF-Newriver REIT Announces 300 Mln Stg Senior Unsecured Bond​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES £300 MILLION STERLING-DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED BOND​

* ‍£300 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED BOND HAS A TERM OF 10 YEARS AND A FIXED COUPON OF 3.5%​

* ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY EXISTING SECURED FACILITIES TOTALLING £177 MILLION, EXISTING UNSECURED FACILITIES TOTALLING £50 MILLION​

* ‍BARCLAYS BANK PLC AND HSBC BANK PLC ACTED AS JOINT ACTIVE BOOKRUNNERS; NATWEST MARKETS AND SANTANDER ACTED AS JOINT PASSIVE BOOKRUNNERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)