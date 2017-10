Sept 14 (Reuters) - NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA:

* H1 ‍NET PROFIT OF EUR 1.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO A LOSS OF EUR 8.8 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* H1 ‍REVENUES EUR 11.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION IN HY1 2016​

* H1 CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM EUR 8.9 MILLION IN HY1 2016 TO EUR 1.5 MILLION THIS YEAR