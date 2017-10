Oct 3 (Reuters) - News Corp

* News Corp says ‍​executive chairman Rupert Murdoch’s 2017 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.3 million in 2016 - SEC filing

* News Corp says CEO Robert Thomson‍​'s FY 2017 total compensation was $13.6 million versus $11.34 million in FY 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2xQcenH) Further company coverage: