Jan 23 (Reuters) - Newstrike Resources Ltd:

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. PROVIDES UPDATE ON ARRANGEMENT TRANSACTION

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES - ‍ PENDING RESULTS OF DISCUSSIONS AMONG AURORA CANNABIS AND CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS, CO HAS ADJOURNED HEARING FOR FINAL COURT ORDER​

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD - CANNIMED SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS IS SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 25, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: