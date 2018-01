Jan 5 (Reuters) - Newstrike Resources Ltd:

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED APPLICATION BY UNIT TO AMEND LICENSE TO ALLOW UNIT TO SELL CANNABIS IN DRIED MARIJUANA FORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: