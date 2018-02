Feb 1 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc:

* Q3 GROUP REVENUE UP 3% (YTD UP 6%)

* NEX MARKETS Q3 REVENUE DOWN 10% (YTD UP 1%)

* NEX OPTIMISATION Q3 REVENUE UP 10% (YTD UP 6%)

* SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER EXPECTED IMPROVEMENT IN NEX OPTIMISATION‘S OPERATING MARGIN IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* MARKET VOLATILITY WAS LOW DURING QUARTER IN CONTRAST WITH LAST YEAR WHEN VOLUMES PICKED UP IN AFTERMATH OF US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION​ - CEO