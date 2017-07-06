FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NEX Group to set up trade repository in Stockholm to service EU clients
July 6, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-NEX Group to set up trade repository in Stockholm to service EU clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc

* To set up trade repository in Stockholm to service customers in the EU

* Applied to set up EMIR trade repository; pending approval from ESMA

* Repository to give regulatory end-point to NEX regulatory reporting unit, to operate in the EU 27 pre and post-Brexit

* Predominant reason (for choosing Stockholm) is that NEX already has a substantial footprint in Sweden

* Won't be moving UK based jobs to Stockholm, in the process of hiring locally

* Wider business of NEX regulatory reporting will continue to be centred in London and run in London

* Based on Brexit outcome, will establish trade repository in London to ensure delivering service to UK without interruption Further company coverage:

