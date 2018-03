March 6 (Reuters) - Nexa Resources Sa :

* NEXA HOPES “TO HAVE SOLUTION” ON STRIKE AT PERU ZINC SMELTER IN “NEXT 24 TO 48 HOURS” - CHIEF EXECUTIVE TITO MARTINS

* NEXA SEES ZINC PRICE STAYING AT LEAST IN $3,400-3,500/TON RANGE FOR THE FULL YEAR - CEO

* NEXA COULD SEE SHORT-TERM BENEFIT IF TRUMP INTRODUCES 25 PERCENT TARIFF ON STEEL, IF NEXA INCREASES SALES OF ITS ZINC IN LATIN AMERICA - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)