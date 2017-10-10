FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. sees IPO of 31 mln common shares priced between $18-$21/shr
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
October 10, 2017 / 11:40 AM / in 9 days

BRIEF-‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. sees IPO of 31 mln common shares priced between $18-$21/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) -

* ‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. estimates initial public offering price per common share will be between $18.00 and $21.00 - SEC filing

* ‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. sees IPO of 31 million common shares

* ‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. says it is offering 20.5 million common shares, while the selling shareholder is offering 10.5 million common shares

* ‍Nexa Resources​ S.A. adds ABN Amro, Banco do Brasil Securities, Macquarie Capital, among others to its list of underwriters to IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2kDvDTC)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.