Jan 15 (Reuters) - NEXANS:

* CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN IES‍​

* IES IS ACTIVE IN PRODUCTION OF CHARGING SOLUTIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* NEXANS’ INVESTMENT COMES AS PART OF NEW FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR COMPANY

* FOLLOWING THIS INVESTMENT NEXANS WILL OWN 27.8 PERCENT STAKE IN IES