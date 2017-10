Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nexeo Solutions Inc

* NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION

* NEXEO SOLUTIONS - AGREEMENT WILL MAKE CABOT‘S FUMED SILICA, FUMED ALUMINA, CERTAIN OTHER PRODUCT LINES AVAILABLE TO U.S. BASED NEXEO CUSTOMERS

* NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC - AGREEMENT WILL BE FOR U.S. BASED CUSTOMERS IN STATES OF DELAWARE, ILLINOIS, INDIANA, IOWA, KANSAS, KENTUCKY AND CERTAIN OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: