a month ago
BRIEF-NexGen announces additional US$110 mln financing with CEF Holdings
June 30, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-NexGen announces additional US$110 mln financing with CEF Holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Nexgen Energy Ltd

* Nexgen announces additional us$110 million financing with cef holdings

* Nexgen energy ltd - entered into a binding term sheet with cef holdings limited for a second financing package totalling us$110 million

* Nexgen energy ltd - us$50 million placement will result in issuance of approximately 24.1 million placement shares at a price of c$2.70

* Nexgen energy ltd - us$50 million placement will result in issuance of approximately 24.1 million placement shares at a price of c$2.70 per placement share

* Says new debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon ( "interest") over a 5-year term

* Nexgen energy - co, cef have agreed to extend maturity date of existing $60 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures

* Nexgen energy ltd- second financing package totalling us$110 million comprising us$50 million of common shares of nexgen

* Nexgen energy ltd says including proceeds from the financing, nexgen will have cash reserves of approximately c$200 million

* Nexgen energy - second financing package totalling us$110 million also comprising us$60 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures

* Nexgen energy -proceeds from financing will be used to fund continuing exploration and development of co's sw2 properties

* Nexgen energy ltd - co, cef have extend maturity date of existing unsecured convertible debentures to match maturity date of new debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

