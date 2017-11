Nov 13 (Reuters) - NexGen Energy Ltd

* NexGen Energy - appointment of Bruce Sprague as CFO and Shawn Harriman as senior manager, permitting, environment and regulatory affairs of company​

* NexGen Energy Ltd - Grace Marosists, current Chief Financial Officer, has become vice president, finance and information technology at NexGen​