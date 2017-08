July 18 (Reuters) - Nexgram Holdings Bhd

* Unit received a sealed writ of summons dated 13 July 2017, statement of claim dated 12 July 2017 for 12.5 million rgt from plaintiff’s solicitors

* Writ and statement of claims will not be expected to have any material financial and operational impact on Nexgram Source text: (bit.ly/2u4dJKV) Further company coverage: