BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust says Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc

* Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $37.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.2 million

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

* Q3 FFO per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $2.51

* Says ‍increased quarterly dividend 13.6%, or by $0.03 per share, declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share​

* ‍Sees FY 2017 revenue between $143.5 million and $145 million

* ‍Sees FY 2017 FFO/share $1.15 to $1.20​

* Sees fy core FFO/share diluted $1.37 - $1.47

* Sees FY AFFO/share diluted $1.63 to $1.68‍​

* FY2017 revenue view $144.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S