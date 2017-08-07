BRIEF-Nexstar Media Group to acquire non-license assets of Providence CW affiliate for $4.1 million

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc
* Nexstar Media Group enters into a definitive agreement to acquire the non-license assets of Providence CW affiliate WLWC-TV for $4.1 million in accretive transaction
* Nexstar Media Group Inc - transaction will be highly accretive to Nexstar's operating results immediately upon closing
* Nexstar Media Group inc says intends to finance station acquisition with cash from operations
* Nexstar Media Group Inc - deal closing is expected by early Q4 of 2017