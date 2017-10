Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nexstim Oyj

* Increase of Nexstim Plc’s share capital with subscriptions based on stock options 2013A

* Announces subscription of 110,000 new shares in nexstim plc based on stock options 2013A

* Subscription price of EUR 1,100, will be recorded in company’s invested unrestricted equity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: