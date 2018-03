March 1 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group Asa:

* ‍Q4 REVENUE OF NOK 24.7 MILLION VERSUS NOK 25.4 MILLION IN Q3-17​

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS NOK 54.8 MILLION

* NET FINANCIAL INCOME WAS NOK 3.1 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017