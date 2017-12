Dec 15 (Reuters) - Next Digital Ltd:

* IP YUT KIN WILL RESIGN AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GROUP

* ‍LAI CHEE YING, JIMMY WILL BE APPOINTED NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GROUP​

* CHEUNG KA SING, CASSIAN WILL RETIRE AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GROUP​

* ‍CHEUNG KIM HUNG WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍CHEUNG KIM HUNG WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: