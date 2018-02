Feb 2 (Reuters) - Next Digital Ltd:

* ‍REFERS TO PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN MAGAZINE BUSINESSES OF COMPANY​

* ‍SELLERS STILL HAVE NOT RECEIVED FUNDS WHICH BUYER HAS PROMISED TO PAY IN ORDER FOR SAFE-HARBOUR COMPLETION TO TAKE PLACE​

* ‍SELLERS WILL TREAT BUYER‘S FAILURE TO PAY AS ITS TERMINATION OF TRANSACTION​

* ‍APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES OF CO ON STOCK EXCHANGE WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 5 FEB 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: