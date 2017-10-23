FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nextage says share prices
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 23, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Nextage says share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nextage Co Ltd

* Says it will issue shares via public offering, with the issue price of 2,600 yen per share (3.91 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 2,478.09 yen per share (3.72 billion yen in total)

* Says it will distribute shares via public offering, with disposal price of 2,600 yen per share (2.85 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 2,478.09 yen per share (2.72 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 2,478.09 yen per share (up to 966.5 million yen in total)

* Previous news was disclosed on Oct. 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h5BRRp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.