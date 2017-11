Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nextenergy Solar Fund Ltd

* NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND - ‍ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF EIGHT OPERATING SOLAR PLANTS WITH AN INSTALLED CAPACITY OF 34.5MWP LOCATED IN ITALY​

* DEAL ‍FOR A TOTAL VALUE (EQUITY AND DEBT) OF EUR 131.9M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)