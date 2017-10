BRIEF-Nextera Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.79 ‍​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy Inc Q3 2017 earnings per share $1.79 ‍​

* Nextera Energy Inc Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85‍​

* Nextera Energy Inc - continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.35 to $6.85 for 2017‍​

* Nextera Energy Inc - for 2018, expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.30 and in range of $7.85 to $8.45 for 2020

* Nextera Energy Inc qtrly operating revenues $4,808‍​ million versus $4,805 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $4.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $7.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: