Jan 12 (Reuters) - NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA:

* COMPETITION CLEARANCE OF SALE OF CONSUMER MOBILE CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO

* ‍NORWEGIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITIES APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY‘S CONSUMER MOBILE CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO​

* ‍FINALISED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING JUNE 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)