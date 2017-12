Dec 18 (Reuters) - Lithium X Energy Corp:

* NEXTVIEW TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP.

* LITHIUM X ENERGY CORP - DEAL FOR CASH OFFER OF $2.61 PER SHARE

* LITHIUM X ENERGY - ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PAYMENT BY LITHIUM X OF C$15.9 MILLION TERMINATION FEE IF DEAL TERMINATED

* LITHIUM X-AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR REVERSE BREAK FEE OF C$20 MILLION PAYABLE BY NEXTVIEW TO CO IF ARRANGEMENT NOT COMPLETED DUE TO DEFAULT BY NEXTVIEW