March 6 (Reuters) - NEXUS AG:

* FY SALES INCREASED BY 11.2 PERCENT FROM TO EUR 119.1 MILLION

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 12.8 PERCENT TO EUR 23.7 MILLION

* FY EBIT UP AT EUR 13.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND OF 16 CENTS PER SHARE