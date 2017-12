Dec 14 (Reuters) - NGEx Resources Inc:

* NGEX ANNOUNCES CDN $10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* NGEX RESOURCES - INTENDS TO SELL ON A NON-BROKERED, PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, AN AGGREGATE OF UP TO 10 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $1.00/COMMON SHARE

* NGEX RESOURCES - NET PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TOWARDS ONGOING WORK PROGRAMS IN CHILE AND ARGENTINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: