BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces second quarter financial results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners LP

* NGL Energy Partners LP announces second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Says ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA target remains at approximately $475 million to $500 million​

* NGL Energy Partners LP-qtrly loss per share $1.56​

* Says ‍outlook for remainder of this year remains unchanged​

* NGL Energy Partners LP-qtrly ‍total revenues $3.92 billion versus $3.05 billion​

* NGL Energy Partners LP-qtrly ‍volumes increased over 10% in every segment compared to same quarter last year​