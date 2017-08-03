FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP posts qtrly loss of $0.61 per common unit
August 3, 2017 / 10:35 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP posts qtrly loss of $0.61 per common unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ngl Energy Partners Lp

* Announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Says net loss for Q1 of fiscal 2018 was $63.7 million, compared to net income for Q1 of fiscal 2017 of $182.8 million

* Says fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA target has been updated to approximately $475 million to $500 million

* Q1 results were impacted by continued “challenges” facing refined products segment​

* Qtrly diluted loss per common unit $0.61

* Qtrly total revenues $3.78 billion versus $2.72 billion​

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

