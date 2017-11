BRIEF-NH Hotel Group 9-month recurring EBITDA up 37 pct YoY

Nov 15 (Reuters) - NH HOTEL GROUP SA:

* 9-MONTH RECURRING NET PROFIT 27.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 1.17 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.10 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS 170.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 124.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVPAR UP 9.5 PERCENT AT 68.1 EUROS VERSUS 62.1 EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH OCCUPANCY RATE AT 71.2 PERCENT VERSUS 68.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* SAYS CONFIRMS RECURRING EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR 2017 OF 230 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SEES PRO-FORMA EBITDA OF ABOUT 300 MILLION EUROS AND RECURRING NET PROFIT OF ABOUT 100 MILLION EUROS IN 2019 ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

