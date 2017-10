Aug 9 (Reuters) - National Healthcare Corp

* NHC announces $25 million stock repurchase program

* ‍new stock repurchase plan will begin September 1, 2017 and will expire on August 31, 2018​

* ‍new stock repurchase plan replaces stock repurchase plan previously approved by board of directors on August 4, 2016​

* ‍repurchases may be made under previous stock repurchase plan until August 31, 2017​