BRIEF-NHI says Q3 FFO per share $1.35
November 8, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-NHI says Q3 FFO per share $1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc-

* NHI announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.22 to $5.26

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.37

* Q3 FFO per share $1.35

* National Health Investors Inc sees ‍ 2017 normalized AFFO to be in range of $4.70 to $4.72 per diluted common share​

* National Health Investors Inc - ‍ estimates that it will close on $42 million of new investments in seniors housing before December 31, 2017,

* National Health Investors Inc - ‍ estimates that it will close on $42 million of new investments in seniors housing before December 31, 2017,

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
