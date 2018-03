BRIEF-NIC Sees FY 2018 Earnings Per Share $0.75 To $0.79

March 8 (Reuters) - NIC Inc:

* NIC ANNOUNCES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND AUTHORIZATION OF STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $333 MILLION TO $343 MILLION

* ‍BOARD AUTHORIZED A PLAN TO REPURCHASE UP TO $25 MILLION OF COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84, REVENUE VIEW $336.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, NIC CURRENTLY EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $6-7 MILLION​

* ‍ FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, NIC CURRENTLY EXPECTS CAPITALIZED INTERNAL USE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS TO RANGE FROM $3-4 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: