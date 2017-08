Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nidec Corp

* Resolved at meeting of board to make nidec sankyo, succeed business of tokyo maruzen industry co by way of absorption type co split

* Both cos entered into agreement under which nidec sankyo will form a new company to succeed splitting company's business

* Nidec Sankyo, splitting Co entered agreement for transferring entire business, of splitting co in response to surge in demand for electric contacts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: