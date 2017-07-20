FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 20, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Nichols H1 revenue up 12.4 percent to 63.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc:

* H1 revenue rose 12.4 percent to 63.5 million stg

* Interim dividend up 12.2 percent to 10.1 penceper share

* ‍in UK, revenue totalled 47.5 mln stg during H1 (h1 2016: 44.5 mln stg) an increase of 6.7 pct compared to prior year​

* H1 ‍international revenues increased by 33.5 pct in period to 16.0 mln stg (H1 2016: 12.0 mln stg), which is 24.7 pct on a constant currency basis​

* Anticipate market conditions will remain challenging during H2. Currently expects our full year earnings to be in line with expectations​

* ‍total group revenue grew by 12.4 pct to 63.5 mln stg in first six months of 2017 (H1 2016: 56.5 mln stg)​

* H1 ‍operating profit 12.7 million stg versus 11.9 million stg year ago​

* H1 ‍operating profit margin 20.0 pct versus 21.0 pct year ago​

* H1 ‍adjusted profit before tax 12.7 million stg versus 11.9 million stg year ago​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

