BRIEF-Nichols Says FY Revenue Rose 13.2 Percent

March 1 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 13.2 PERCENT TO 132.8 MILLION STG

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍PRE-EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 30.5​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 30.4 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO DELIVER FURTHER PROGRESS IN 2018​

* FY GROUP REVENUE ‍132.8​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 117.3 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN ‍22%​ PERCENT VERSUS 25.8 PERCENT AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* FY FINAL DIVIDEND ‍23.4P​ PENCE VERSUS 20.3 PENCE AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* ‍"EXPECTS TO DELIVER FURTHER PROGRESS IN 2018, SUPPORTED BY ADVANTAGES OF DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL AND STRENGTH OF BRANDS"​