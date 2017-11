Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nicola Mining Inc-

* Nicola Mining Inc. enters into gold profit share agreement with AMA Gold Exploration Ltd.

* Nicola Mining Inc - ‍under AMA agreement, miner plans to ship mill feed containing a minimum grade of 12.44 (0.4 oz.) grams per tonne gold​

* Nicola Mining - ‍under AMA agreement, miner will control revenues for sale of gold and silver concentrate and reimburse cost associated with production​