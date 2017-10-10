BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nicox SA
* Nicox-Co and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma
* Would make additional payments for any incremental development activities for each implant formulation product candidate
* Expected payments from Nicox associated with agreement are not considered material to Nicox’s financial statements at this time
* Says pSivida will be responsible for initial development activities of ocular insert formulations, for which it will receive undisclosed sums