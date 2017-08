June 9 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ISSUING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE EURONEXT REGULATED MARKET IN PARIS OF 597,897 NEW SHARES AWARDED TO EXISTING ACIEX SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWING THE US FDA'S APPROVAL OF ZERVIATE

* CAPITAL INCREASE OF NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 597,897 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)