Dec 19 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* RESOURCES IN 2018 WILL BE FOCUSED ON ADVANCING NICOX‘S PIPELINE CANDIDATES NCX 470 AND NCX 4251 TOWARDS MID-STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* ESTIMATES THAT THE U.S. PATENTS COVERING VYZULTA COULD BE EXTENDED FROM 2025 TO 2030.

* EXPECTS TO BEGIN RECEIVING ROYALTY REVENUE IN 2018, ALONG WITH POTENTIAL SALES AND DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES PAYMENTS‍​

* NCX 470 TARGETING IND SUBMISSION FOR PHASE 2 IN 2018

* NCX 4251 TARGETING IND SUBMISSION FOR PHASE 2 IN 2018