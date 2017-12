Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries Plc:

* JOHAN DOYER WILL RESIGN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO OF THE CO ON JAN. 21 2018‍​

* JORDI BORRUT BEL HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR/CEO EFFECTIVE JAN 22, 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/sVMrg4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)