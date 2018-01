Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nihon Plast Co Ltd

* Says a Mexico-based unit, NIHON PLAST MEXICANA DE TEMASCALCINGO,S.A DE C.V, will be established in March and be capitalized at $200,000 (about 22 million yen)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WM63JC

