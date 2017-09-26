BRIEF-Nike Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.57

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nike Inc
* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross margin declined 180 basis points to 43.7 percent
* Qtrly selling and administrative expense decreased 1 percent to $2.9 billion
* Quarter-end inventories for Nike Inc were $5.2 billion, up 6 percent from August 31, 2016
* Qtrly Greater China total revenue $1,108 million versus $1,020 million
* Qtrly revenues for Nike Inc were $9.1 billion, flat to prior year on both a reported and currency-neutral basis
* Q1 revenue view $9.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Operating overhead expense up 8% to $2.0 billion driven by realignment costs in quarter
* Qtrly Europe, Middle East & Africa total revenue $2,344 million versus $2,262 million
* Qtrly operating overhead expense rose driven by realignment costs due to workforce reduction in June & continued investments in Nike direct
* Qtrly North America total revenue $3,924 million versus $4,031 million
* Qtrly North America total revenue $3,924 million versus $4,031 million
* For quarter, sustained revenue growth in international geographies & Nike direct globally offset by expected decline in North America wholesale revenue