BRIEF-Nike Q4 earnings per share $0.60
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 29, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nike Q4 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Nike Inc:

* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $8.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.63 billion

* Nike Inc - qtrly gross margin declined 180 basis points to 44.1 percent

* Nike Inc - qtrly selling and administrative expense decreased 4 percent to $2.7 billion

* Nike Inc - inventories for Nike Inc at quarter-end were $5.1 billion, up 4 percent from May 31, 2016

* Nike Inc - Q4 western Europe total revenue $‍1,564​ million versus $1,502 million

* Nike Inc qtrly North America total revenue $3,753 million versus $3,735 million

* Nike Inc - Q4 Greater China total revenue $‍1,087​ million versus $979 million

* Nike Inc - international geographies and direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses globally led “strong” revenue growth in Q4 and full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

