2 months ago
June 15, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nike says ‍introduced consumer direct offense, a company alignment that allows to better serve consumer personally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Nike Inc - ‍introduced consumer direct offense, a new company alignment that allows nike to better serve consumer personally, at scale​

* Nike Inc - ‍all key cities and countries are supported by a simplified geography structure, changing from six to four segments

* Nike Inc - ‍four new segments are north america; europe, middle east and africa (emea); greater china; and asia pacific and latin america (apla)​

* Nike Inc - ‍financial results for nike brand will be reported based on new four operating segments beginning in fiscal 2018​

* Nike Inc - ‍nike's leadership and organizational changes will streamline and speed up strategic execution​

* Nike Inc - ‍changes are also expected to result in an overall reduction of approximately 2 percent of company's global workforce​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

