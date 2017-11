Nov 14 (Reuters) - Niko Resources Ltd

* Niko reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017

* ‍Company’s liquidity situation remains a critical concern​

* Niko Resources - co ‍has required certain consents from senior lenders to fund cash requirements over past months and received required consents​

* Niko Resources - ‍expect to require additional consents over upcoming months;no assurance can be made that lenders will provide consents in future​

* Niko Resources - ‍failure to enhance co’s cash resources on a timely basis will have material adverse impact on ability of co to fund its operations​

* There are material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about ability of company to continue as a going concern​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: