Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nilsson Special Vehicles Ab (Publ) :

* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT GUARANTEED RIGHTS ISSUE OF NO MORE THAN 1,759,953 SHARES​

* - ‍FULLY SUBSCRIBED RIGHTS ISSUE GIVES PROCEEDS OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 22.9 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* PRELIMINARY RESULT BEFORE TAX FOR 2017 ESTIMATED TO BE LOSS SEK 12.5 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN ISSUE IS SEK 13